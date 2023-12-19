Alan B. Rosenthal Sells 14,990 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 137,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $793.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $125.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 450.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

