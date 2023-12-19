ALEX Lab (ALEX) One Day Volume Reaches $14.36 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded up 116.5% against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $155.82 million and $14.36 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.34926637 USD and is up 13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,949,886.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

