Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $77.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005410 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,609,409 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.