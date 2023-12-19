Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.77

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 25175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $808.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,167.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,167.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,599 shares of company stock worth $366,786 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

