ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 11949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

