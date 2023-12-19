Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited Sells 31,545,741 Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Stock

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP – Get Free Report) insider Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited sold 31,545,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$968,454.25.

CVE XOP traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.01. 342,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,895. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

