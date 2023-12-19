Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Up 4.1%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.97 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49). 172,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 144,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

Angling Direct Stock Up 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.53. The company has a market capitalization of £29.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,850.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

