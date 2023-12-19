Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.51

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.24, with a volume of 277151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.