Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,798,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,047,265 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $16.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

