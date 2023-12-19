AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,104,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 72.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 217,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $21,793,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ATR traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

