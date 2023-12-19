Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.19 Per Share

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.1875 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 79.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of ARBKL stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 32,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.