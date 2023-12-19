Ark (ARK) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $164.77 million and $11.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002273 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002670 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,673,038 coins and its circulating supply is 177,672,924 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds."

