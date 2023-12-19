Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Up 1.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €18.30 ($19.89) and last traded at €18.12 ($19.70). 49,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.90 ($19.46).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

