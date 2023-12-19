Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €18.30 ($19.89) and last traded at €18.12 ($19.70). Approximately 49,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.90 ($19.46).

Aumann Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $276.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €15.11 and a 200-day moving average of €14.70.

About Aumann

(Get Free Report)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.