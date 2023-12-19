Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.46. 436,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,105,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

