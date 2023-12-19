Baker Boyer National Bank Has $760,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 1,363,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

