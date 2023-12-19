Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

DE stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.00. 544,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

