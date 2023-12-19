Binance USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.05 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $41.05 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016828 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,018,082,902 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

