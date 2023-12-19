Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.69

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 958031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.19.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.674685 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.