Bitcoin Price Tops $42,193.99 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $825.94 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $42,193.99 on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.00533473 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00113435 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00020733 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,574,800 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
