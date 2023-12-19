BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $58.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002279 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002679 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002158 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000122 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $60,536,544.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

