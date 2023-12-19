BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $58.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002070 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002679 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002158 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
