BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $55.98 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002142 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
