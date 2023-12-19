Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

