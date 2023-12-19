Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.60

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

