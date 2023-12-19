Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.98

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 12646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Brenntag Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brenntag SE will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

