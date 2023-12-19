Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $45.09. 2,137,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,539,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1,776.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,761,000 after buying an additional 4,440,894 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

