Casper Trading Down 4% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Casper has a market capitalization of $466.19 million and $6.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,242,211,042 coins and its circulating supply is 11,624,182,044 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,240,170,766 with 11,622,244,769 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0402322 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $8,616,442.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

