Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and $3.55 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,579,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

