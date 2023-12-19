Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of CENTA traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 241,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

