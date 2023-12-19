Chainbing One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $99.28 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

