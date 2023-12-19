CIBC Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AND traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.78. 16,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,574. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.76 and a 12 month high of C$53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7781278 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. Also, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. Insiders sold 52,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,508 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

