CIBC Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$57.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.11.

