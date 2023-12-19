Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Cirata Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.
About Cirata
Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.
