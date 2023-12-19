Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of CCO remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.66.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

