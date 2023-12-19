Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 16.7%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.13. The firm has a market cap of C$17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Comet Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.