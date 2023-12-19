Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $405.46 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $50.37 or 0.00118392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $405.46 million and approximately $35.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00024451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,049,036 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,049,013.62677963 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.87033142 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $42,652,939.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.