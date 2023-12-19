Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 112.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 105,416,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

