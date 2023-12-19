Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $628.13 million and approximately $36.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,478.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00167083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.95 or 0.00532052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00406184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00114112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553,256,095 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,553,022,860.170168 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18347262 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $41,576,498.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.