ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Up 0.2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.17). Approximately 2,026,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.17).
ContourGlobal Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,091.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.
ContourGlobal Company Profile
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
