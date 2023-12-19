Contrasting Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) & Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bausch + Lomb and Strategic Global Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 5 5 0 2.50 Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus price target of $19.55, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Strategic Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb -5.22% 3.63% 2.18% Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Strategic Global Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.44 $6.00 million ($0.59) -26.15 Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats Strategic Global Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

