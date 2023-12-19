Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Shares Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Core Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.62.
About Core Gold
Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.
