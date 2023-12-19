Creditcoin Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $166.69 million and approximately $230.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.