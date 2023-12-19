Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.85

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 188033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

