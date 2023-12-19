Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $723.42

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $723.42 and last traded at $722.28, with a volume of 89930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $706.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.38.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $609.83 and its 200-day moving average is $556.39.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,570,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21,149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.