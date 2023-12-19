Decred (DCR) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $230.67 million and $1.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $14.67 or 0.00034588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00117648 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004343 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000191 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.69 or 1.29899885 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,720,689 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

