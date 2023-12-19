DEI Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. DEI has a market capitalization of $197.86 million and $228.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00166596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

