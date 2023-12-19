Desjardins Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.68.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$100.87. 828,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.70. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The firm has a market cap of C$34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7936508 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

