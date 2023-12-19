Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Down 0.3%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.34 ($23.20) and last traded at €21.48 ($23.35). 8,083,731 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.54 ($23.41).

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.37 and its 200 day moving average is €20.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.