dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.98

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $1,692.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00167083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013836 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,473,180 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0137129 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,658.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

