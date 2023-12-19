Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.
Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.
